World Autism Awareness Day: Diet And Exercise Key To Cure Autism

Addressing reporters on the eve of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2,2026 Dr. Ketan Patel of Specialty Homeopathy said that 80 percent of autism cases can be cured through diet and exercise and in 20 percent of children, medicines are also required along with diet due to metabolic and genetic reasons.

Homeopathy has proven to be very effective in treating in such genetic, metabolic & mitochondrial autism (Syndromic AUTISM). Genetic effects can be largely eliminated or controlled through homeopathic medicines.

Dr. Ketan Patel said that the effects of genes affecting sodium channel, potassium channel, aqua channel, epileptic, Encephalopathy, intellectual and other protein disruption can be eliminated up to 90 percent with homeopathic medicines along with diet and exercise. The research of these experts has found that only 10 percent of genes cannot be improved.

Dr. Ketan Patel further said that “The protocols for autism treatment of Western countries do not show the effect of treatment in a certain time. There is a shortage of doctors trained to treat autism in India. Therefore, it is necessary for us to improve the protocols of Western countries and formulate our own new protocols. Indian doctors are far ahead in the treatment of autism, compared to Western countries. Therefore, it is necessary for us to implement a new protocol with diet, exercise and individual treatment plan in the treatment of autism.”

Dr. Jayesh Sheth said that autism is a type of disease in which children are not mentally retarded, but due to some obstruction or disturbance in the wiring of neurons in their brain, their ability to speak and think is affected. Such a gene problem is found in 50 percent of autism cases. The earlier such children are diagnosed, the more effective the treatment and guidance is.

Dr. Patel and Dr. Sheth further said that currently, doctors are providing up to Rs. 5,00,000 annually for the treatment, genetic testing and related therapy of more than 100 needy children suffering from autism. In the coming time, doctors from all branches like Allopathic, Homeopathic, Ayurvedic, who are doing treatment and research in the field of autism in Gujarat, are committed to jointly work with the therapists and bring about rapid treatment and improvement.

1 in every 36 children born worldwide is affected by autism. This figure is considered extremely alarming, as the number of children suffering from autism is higher than the percentage of children suffering from life-threatening diseases such as cancer, diabetes and HIV worldwide.

What is autism?

It is a disease affecting the neurological, endocrinal, and gastrointestinal systems, diagnosed in children between the ages of 18 and 24 months and its symptoms are as follows.

The child does not speak on time or does not speak at all cannot use sentences after speaking a few words.

Does not make eye contact with family members such as mother, father, brother, sister.

Does not play with children of the same age group when they are playing and prefers to go away and play alone.

Laughs and cries for no reason.

Plays with a toy, object or piece of clothing for a long time, sleeps with it.

Wiggles fingers, jumps, keeps moving around in one place.

Holds hands over ears in fear of the sound of mixers, vacuum cleaners, firecrackers.

Throws things and screams.

Hurts body with teeth, hits head against wall.

It is advisable that if two or more of the above symptoms are observed in a child take your child to a doctor to get diagnosed with autism and get proper treatment. The earlier your child is diagnosed with autism or a similar condition, the greater the child’s chances of recovering from these symptoms.

Scientists, doctors, universities, pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies around the world are working to diagnose autism more quickly.

In order to make people aware of this disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day every year and the entire month of April as Autism Awareness Month to spread awareness and information about autism. During this month, famous places around the world are decorated with blue lights. Such as Sydney Opera – Australia, Burj Khalifa – Dubai, Leaning Tower – Italy, London Bridge – UK, Pyramids of Giza – Egypt, Eiffel Tower – France (Paris) are decorated with blue lights.

Diagnosis of autism

This disease, which is seen in children from the age of 18 months to 30 months, cannot be detected by any single test or other medical report such as CT SCAN, MRI SCAN, PET SCAN or EEG so apart from the above report the diagnosis can be made in the following two stages.

In the first stage, to know whether the physical and mental development of the children is happening according to their age or not, the child’s learning ability, his way of speaking, words and sentences along with his facial expressions are studied and recorded and the development rate of the children (Physical & Mental Development) is kept in mind at a certain time interval such as 12 months, 18 months or 24 months i.e. at the age of 2 years. In this above study, the diagnosis is made on the basis of the answers of scientifically prepared questionnaires to the child’s parents, his doctors and the child’s caregivers.

The second stage is diagnosed by doctors who specialize in this disease such as a Developmental Paediatrician, Child Neurologist, Child Psychiatrist/Psychologist (specialist in child neurology and behavioural disorders), and DAN (Defeat Autism Now) doctors.

Causes of autism spectrum disorder

Doctors and scientists around the world are trying to find out the causes of this disease but have not been able to come up with a specific cause. However based on the medical history records of old cases/new cases and the similarities and differences in them, they have come to the following conclusions.

Chronic infection in the mother’s body that affects the mental development of the child during pregnancy, such as Torch Infection.

Hormonal imbalance due to the endocrine gland in the mother, thyroid deficiency.

Pollution in the atmosphere, pollution in drinking water

Genetic disorder

Tuberculosis disease in family members

Epilepsy & Seizure Disorder

Serotonin and neurotransmitter related disease

Many children develop autism after receiving the MMR vaccine, and doctors around the world have differing opinions on the matter. According to the CDC USA (CDC – Centre for Disease Control & Prevention), 1 in 31 children born worldwide are affected by autism, and this figure is considered alarming, as it is more than the combined incidence of cancer, diabetes, and HIV.

Treatment

Both Doctors have 35 Years of experience: Dr. Ketan Patel is in Treatment Part And Dr. Jayesh Sheth In Genetic Metabolic & Mitochondrial Diagnostic Part.

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