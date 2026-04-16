Alok Industries Q4 Loss Widens to ₹192 Cr

Textile manufacturer Alok Industries on Thursday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 192.54 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.
The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 74.47 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Alok Industries, jointly owned by Reliance Industries and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction.
Revenue from operations was up 3.14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 982.97 crore during the period under review. Total expenses were down 1.42 per cent to Rs 1,189.20 crore. Total income, which also includes other income, was down 4.07 per cent to Rs 995.83 crore.
In entire FY26, net loss narrowed to Rs 744.11 crore from Rs 816.43 crore a year earlier. Total income was marginally down to Rs 3,789 crore.
While Reliance Industries owns 40.01 per cent stake in Alok Industries, JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company has 34.99 per cent.
Alok Industries operates in home textiles, cotton yarn, apparel fabric, garments, and polyester yarn.
Shares of Alok Industries Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 14.43 apiece on BSE, up 0.70 per cent from the previous close.