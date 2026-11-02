Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited Announces October Acceptance Under Existing US$150 Million SpaceX Programme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (“Blue Cloud” or “the Company”), an AI-first technology company, today announced that SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan (“SpaceX International”) has issued a Certificate of Services Rendered and Acceptance for October 2026 for the services delivered by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA, the Company’s US branch (“Blue Cloud USA”) under Statement of Work No. 1 (“SOW No. 1”) to the Master Services Agreement dated 9 July 2026. Blue Cloud USA has raised an invoice of US$10 million against the accepted deliverables.

Key Highlights

Acceptance: SpaceX International Ltd, Labuan has issued a Certificate of Services Rendered and Acceptance (SpaceX-Blue 2026, dated 30 October 2026) for October 2026, under Statement of Work No. 1.

Invoicing: SpaceX invoices-2610 dated 30 October 2026 for US$10 million (approximately ₹95 crore), raised against the accepted deliverables.

Delivery: the programme is being executed through PT SUHANA TT, a subsidiary of Blue Cloud USA in Indonesia.

Programme: Statement of Work No. 1 carries a total contract value of US$150 million (approximately ₹1,425 crore), with delivery under way since 24 August 2026.

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