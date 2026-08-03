Ather Energy Narrows Q1 FY27 Loss by 71% YoY, Turns EBITDA Positive for First Time

Commenting on the performance, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO of Ather Energy, said the company continued to see strong demand across its portfolio, with demand continuing to outstrip supply. "We continued to see strong demand across our portfolio... This gives us confidence that the market continues to expand," Mehta said. He added that the upcoming EL platform launch and the production ramp-up at the AURIC factory would position Ather well for its next phase of growth.