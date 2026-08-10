Inside Nikii Daas’ Birthday Bash That Brought Mumbai’s Elite Together

Known for her growing influence in the worlds of business and sports, Nikii Daas welcomed friends, family, and distinguished guests for an evening that celebrated not just another year of life, but meaningful relationships and shared success. To name a few were Anand Pandit, Sajid Ali, Sonali Raut, Rochelle Rao, Eijaz Khan, Angad Hasija, Rakesh Paul, Salman Yusuff Khan, Kapil Jhaveri, Shakir Shaikh, Keith Sequeira, Mansha Bahl, Rehan Shah, Rohit K. Verma, Mohit Kalra, Virendra Shah, Praveen Sirohi, Kashish Alimchandani, Munna Thaakur, Daanish Kherani, Saniya Daanish, Preeti Talreja, Vicky Idnaani, Kranti Shanbhag, Smita Shanbhag, Abdul Aziz Zee, Lylaa Sharrma, Harshal Vijay Patil, Adv. Vedanntii Kadu, Avinash, Anil Mehta, Prashant Virendra Sharma, and many more.