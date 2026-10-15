Acme Universal Safezone 9 Files Fresh Issue Of 50.6 Lakh Shares At ₹65–₹71 Price Band

New Delhi [India], October 15: ACME UNIVERSAL SAFEZONE 9 LIMITED’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), listed on the BSE SME Platform, with 50.6 lakh equity shares issued with a price band of ₹65-71 per share, with a lot size of 1,600. The listing included a fresh issue of 50,60,800 shares with up to 16,83,200 Equity Shares allocated for retail investors with another 23,98,400 Equity Shares for Qualified Institutional Board (QIB) investors with 7,24,800 Equity Shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).
The company is aiming to use the proceeds for
Capital expenditure towards installation of additional machinery
Capital expenditure for the installation of solar power plant
Incremental working capital requirements of the Company
Key Historical Financial Performance
(₹ in Lakhs)
Particulars
FY24
FY25
FY26
Revenue From Operations
17894.40
18735.58
20590.31
EBITDA
1455.08
984.89
1515.19
EBITDA (%)
8.13%
5.26%
7.36%
PAT
756.48
80.42
585.73
PAT (%)
4.23%
0.43%
2.84%
"past performance does not guarantee future returns"
About Acme Universal Safezone 9
The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of industrial safety footwear within the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) segment. It offers 15 product lines across EVA-rubber, Nitrile Rubber and PVC sole types, catering to diverse industrial safety requirements. Acme Universal Safezone 9 operates four manufacturing facilities located across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It caters to sectors including construction, oil & gas, mining, heavy engineering, automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, foundry and power generation. The Company distributes its products through direct institutional sales, regional distributors & dealers, and digital & e-commerce channels, supported by channel-partner warehousing at 40+ locations across India. It also exports its products to multiple international markets across the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia. The Company leverages ICad3D technology for product design and visualisation and SAP S/4 HANA for enterprise resource planning across its manufacturing operations.
Advertisement
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.