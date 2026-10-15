Acme Universal Safezone 9 Files Fresh Issue Of 50.6 Lakh Shares At ₹65–₹71 Price Band

New Delhi [India], October 15: ACME UNIVERSAL SAFEZONE 9 LIMITED’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), listed on the BSE SME Platform, with 50.6 lakh equity shares issued with a price band of ₹65-71 per share, with a lot size of 1,600. The listing included a fresh issue of 50,60,800 shares with up to 16,83,200 Equity Shares allocated for retail investors with another 23,98,400 Equity Shares for Qualified Institutional Board (QIB) investors with 7,24,800 Equity Shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

The company is aiming to use the proceeds for

Capital expenditure towards installation of additional machinery

Capital expenditure for the installation of solar power plant

Incremental working capital requirements of the Company

Key Historical Financial Performance

(₹ in Lakhs)