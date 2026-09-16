Robokidz Eduventures To Launch ₹31.09 Crore IPO On September 21

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Robokidz Eduventures Limited, a technology-enabled learning and skill-development company focused on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Coding, Electronics and STEM education for K-12 students, is entering the capital markets with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform.
Vijay Kedia, through Kedia Securities Private Limited, holds a 7.02% stake in the pre-Issue paid-up equity share capital of the Company.
The Company proposes a 100% fresh issue of up to 29,32,800 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, at a price band of ₹100–₹106 per equity share, aggregating up to ₹31.09 crore. The minimum bid lot has been fixed at 2,400 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter. There is no Offer for Sale component in the Issue.
The Company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds primarily towards funding its working capital requirements, pre-payment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes. Of the proposed utilisation, up to ₹23.46 crore is intended to be deployed towards working capital requirements and up to ₹2.20 crore towards repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings. The balance, subject to applicable limits, will be utilised for general corporate purposes.
The Anchor Investor Bid/Issue date is proposed for 18 September 2026. The Issue will open for public subscription on 21 September 2026 and close on 23 September 2026.
Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited
Registrar to the Issue: Maashitla Securities Private Limited
Proposed Listing: BSE SME
Issue Structure
Total Issue Size: Up to 29,32,800 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, comprising a 100% Fresh Issue
Market Maker Portion: Up to 1,62,000 equity shares
Net Issue to Public: Up to 27,70,800 equity shares
QIB Portion: Not more than 13,81,200 equity shares
Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 8,28,000 equity shares
Net QIB Portion: Up to 5,53,200 equity shares, assuming the Anchor Investor Portion is fully subscribed
Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 4,17,600 equity shares
Individual Investors: Not less than 9,72,000 equity shares
Business Overview
Educational Solutions: The Company provides educational laboratory setup, educational kits, curriculum, teacher training, academic support and digital learning platforms for programmes covering Robotics, AI and STEM.
Project Execution: The Company undertakes procurement, inventory, logistics, project management and deployment activities for educational projects across multiple geographies.
Educational Laboratory Projects: Robokidz designs, supplies, installs and implements Robotics, AI and STEM laboratories for schools, colleges, educational institutions and government-supported initiatives across India.
Geographic Revenue Mix: Maharashtra’s contribution to revenue from operations decreased from 89.86% in FY2024 to 53.04% in FY2026. During the period, markets including Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also contributed to the Company’s revenue mix.
Financial Highlights
(₹ in Lakhs, except margins and ratios)
Particulars
FY2026*
FY2025
FY2024
Revenue from Operations
9322.31
5875.28
3816.59
Total Income
9371.62
5915.85
3831.06
EBITDA
1665.80
900.20
488.82
EBITDA Margin
17.77%
15.22%
12.76%
Profit After Tax
1005.69
497.82
242.35
PAT Margin
10.79%
8.47%
6.35%
Return on Equity (RoE)
56.46%
66.42%
76.47%
Return on Capital Employed (RoCE)
29.64%
33.46%
25.18%
Debt-Equity Ratio
1.19
1.45
3.26
*FY2026 figures are consolidated; FY2025 and FY2024 figures are standalone.
Revenue from operations increased from ₹38.17 crore in FY2024 to ₹93.22 crore in FY2026, representing a CAGR of approximately 56.28%. During the same period, EBITDA increased from ₹4.89 crore to ₹16.66 crore, while Profit After Tax increased from ₹2.42 crore to ₹10.06 crore.
Past performance does not guarantee future returns
About Robokidz Eduventures Limited
Robokidz Eduventures Limited, incorporated in 2014 and based in Pune, Maharashtra, provides technology-enabled learning and skill-development solutions for K-12 students across Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Electronics and STEM. The Company primarily serves schools and educational institutions through Educational Laboratory Setup Projects, Subscription Services and Other Educational Services.
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Its offerings include the design, supply, installation and commissioning of Robotics, AI and STEM laboratories; educational and DIY kits; curriculum and teacher training; technical and academic support; workshops and boot camps; and subscription-based learning programmes. The Company’s technology ecosystem includes its proprietary Drag-on.ai coding platform, Learning Management System (LMS), and Robokidz RC mobile application.
Young Engineers Academy (YEA)
Robokidz also operates its Young Engineers Academy (YEA) activity-centre model through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robokidz Retails Private Limited. As of the date of the RHP, the network included two franchise-operated centres at Malad (West), Mumbai and Baner, Pune, along with two additional centres managed directly by the Company and its subsidiary. The Company also undertakes projects under government-supported initiatives, including Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs).
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Disclaimer
Robokidz Eduventures Limited is proposing, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and market conditions, to make an Initial Public Offering of its equity shares. The Company has filed a Red Herring Prospectus dated September 11, 2026 in relation to the Issue. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME).
Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk, and investors should not invest any funds in the Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus carefully, including the section titled “Risk Factors,” before making any investment decision.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.