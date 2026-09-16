Robokidz Eduventures To Launch ₹31.09 Crore IPO On September 21

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Robokidz Eduventures Limited, a technology-enabled learning and skill-development company focused on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Coding, Electronics and STEM education for K-12 students, is entering the capital markets with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform.

Vijay Kedia, through Kedia Securities Private Limited, holds a 7.02% stake in the pre-Issue paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

The Company proposes a 100% fresh issue of up to 29,32,800 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, at a price band of ₹100–₹106 per equity share, aggregating up to ₹31.09 crore. The minimum bid lot has been fixed at 2,400 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter. There is no Offer for Sale component in the Issue.

The Company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds primarily towards funding its working capital requirements, pre-payment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes. Of the proposed utilisation, up to ₹23.46 crore is intended to be deployed towards working capital requirements and up to ₹2.20 crore towards repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings. The balance, subject to applicable limits, will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

The Anchor Investor Bid/Issue date is proposed for 18 September 2026. The Issue will open for public subscription on 21 September 2026 and close on 23 September 2026.

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue: Maashitla Securities Private Limited

Proposed Listing: BSE SME

Issue Structure

Total Issue Size: Up to 29,32,800 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, comprising a 100% Fresh Issue

Market Maker Portion: Up to 1,62,000 equity shares

Net Issue to Public: Up to 27,70,800 equity shares

QIB Portion: Not more than 13,81,200 equity shares

Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 8,28,000 equity shares

Net QIB Portion: Up to 5,53,200 equity shares , assuming the Anchor Investor Portion is fully subscribed

Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 4,17,600 equity shares

Individual Investors: Not less than 9,72,000 equity shares

Business Overview

Educational Solutions: The Company provides educational laboratory setup, educational kits, curriculum, teacher training, academic support and digital learning platforms for programmes covering Robotics, AI and STEM.

Project Execution: The Company undertakes procurement, inventory, logistics, project management and deployment activities for educational projects across multiple geographies.

Educational Laboratory Projects: Robokidz designs, supplies, installs and implements Robotics, AI and STEM laboratories for schools, colleges, educational institutions and government-supported initiatives across India.

Geographic Revenue Mix: Maharashtra’s contribution to revenue from operations decreased from 89.86% in FY2024 to 53.04% in FY2026. During the period, markets including Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also contributed to the Company’s revenue mix.

Financial Highlights

(₹ in Lakhs, except margins and ratios)