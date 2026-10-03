Assam’s Bamboo Jewellery Draws Attention At TEFLA’s National Conference In Mumbai; Guwahati Entrepreneur Meghali Das Presents Sustainable Alternative To Gold And Diamonds

Alongside her work in media and as a social worker, Meghali Das began experimenting with bamboo jewellery around 2016–17 after training through the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship and programmes linked to NID and NIFT. During the Covid lockdown, she turned her experiments into an organised enterprise. On 23 February 2026, she opened the Bamboo Fashion showroom and the North East Bamboo Jewellery Designing Institute & Research Centre at Rukmininagar, Guwahati, in the presence of officers from the Office of the DC (Handicrafts), the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) and the Assam State Bamboo Mission. The brand describes it as Northeast India’s first bamboo jewellery brand and showroom.