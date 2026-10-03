How Is an App Helping Universities Reduce Food Wastage?

Speaking about the role of technology in campus food management, Madhavi Shankar, Co-founder and CEO of SpaceBasic, said, “Every meal wasted also wastes the water, energy and effort that went into preparing it. Universities serve thousands of meals a day, so better planning can create a significant impact. At SpaceBasic, we use meal bookings, consumption data and insights to help campus teams to better understand demand and prepare more accurately. Our ambition is to help universities anticipate what students need before the kitchen starts cooking, making campus dining smarter, more sustainable and easier for everyone.”