ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Launches Zagnelis® Protect – World Class, Patented Steel For Next Generation Automotive Manufacturing, Supporting

“The launch of Zagnelis® Protect reflects our commitment to advancing the nation’s automotive manufacturing capabilities through high-quality and high-performance steel solutions. This marks a significant step towards supporting a globally competitive automotive ecosystem. We are expanding our portfolio of value-added steel solutions in line with our brand promise, ‘Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures’. As India focuses on technology-led automotive manufacturing, access to advanced steel becomes critical. Supported by the unparalleled technology and expertise of our parent companies, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, we are making this world-class, import-substitute product available domestically. This will enable automotive companies to meet global standards while contributing meaningfully to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.”