Aman Kumar Honoured As ‘Young Director Of The Year’ In Healthcare Education

As the Director of GD Goenka Healthcare Academy, Aman Kumar is responsible for guiding academic administration, healthcare education programmes, institutional collaborations and student outreach initiatives. His approach to education focuses on combining classroom learning with practical exposure and industry-oriented skills. Under his leadership, the academy has been actively working towards creating awareness about healthcare careers while also promoting essential healthcare and emergency response skills among students. The academy has conducted Health Awareness Talks and CPR programmes at various educational and coaching centres in Darbhanga, including All In One Coaching Centre, Concept of Physics, Thakur Sir Mathematics Class, Cyber English Classes and SK Physics. The initiatives have focused on preventive healthcare, emergency response and the importance of timely medical intervention. The academy also provides Basic Life Support and CPR training, while its career counselling initiatives encourage students to explore skill-based opportunities in the healthcare sector. Through seminars, workshops, project-based learning and internships, students are given opportunities to gain practical exposure. The academy has also developed associations with institutions such as Paras Hospital, Darbhanga, GD Goenka University, Mangalayatan University, Medhavi Skills University, Indian Medical Association and National Skill Development Corporation to strengthen educational and industry exposure.