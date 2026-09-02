Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities In India With Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory In Navi Mumbai, India

Cotecna is a leading provider of testing, inspection and certification services. We offer solutions to make supply chains safer and more efficient for our clients. Our trusted network of professionals and certified laboratories provides expertise across five key sectors: agriculture, food safety, metals and minerals, system certification & ESG solutions and consumer products. Founded in Switzerland in 1974, Cotecna started off as a family business and has now grown to become a world-class international player with over 8,100 employees in more than 180 offices and laboratories across approximately 50 countries.