VR LIVIN Introduces Smart-Home Luxury Villas In Madhavaram With ‘THE FIRST’

Speaking about the project, Vimal Kummar Jain, Founder, VR LIVIN Ventures LLP, said, “Our vision is to make quality homes with modern features accessible to more families. With THE FIRST, we wanted to bring together the advantages of a gated community, smart-home technology and lifestyle amenities at a price that offers value to homebuyers. We believe buyers should not have to compromise on features and specifications when looking for an affordable luxury home.”