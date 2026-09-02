From Technology Leader To Acclaimed Sci-Fi Author: The Extraordinary Journey Of Sudhir R. Nambiar

Taking India to the Final Frontier

The Mangalyaan Protocol places India at the centre of a high-stakes race against global superpowers, blending space exploration, technology and geopolitical intrigue. The Crimson Divide moves beyond the race to reach Mars, exploring what happens when humanity’s first colony is threatened by scarcity, political conflict and divisions of its own. The trilogy culminates in The Jezero Cipher, where an ancient intelligence beneath Mars and an intergalactic conflict raise the stakes from human survival to the fate of an entire world.