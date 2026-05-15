AM/NS India’s Hazira Facility Delivers A Landmark Breakthrough In Offshore Steel Manufacturing

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 14: In a development that is expected to strengthen India’s position in the global high-performance steel manufacturing ecosystem, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has announced a major engineering breakthrough from its Hazira-based Pipe Mill. The company has successfully manufactured EQ70 ultra-high-strength welded pipes using Submerged Arc Welding (SAW) technology, a milestone being described as a global first in the pipe manufacturing sector.
What makes the achievement even more significant is that the pipes have now received certification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), one of the world’s most respected maritime classification authorities. The certification confirms that the pipes meet stringent international requirements for offshore and marine applications.
For India’s manufacturing and heavy engineering sectors, this is more than just another technical milestone. It represents a larger transition, one where advanced industrial capabilities are increasingly being developed within the country instead of being sourced from international suppliers.
The EQ70 grade, equivalent to API 5L X100Q, belongs to a highly specialised category of high-strength low-alloy steel engineered for demanding offshore environments. With a minimum yield strength of 690 MPa and enhanced toughness properties, these pipes are designed to perform in critical marine structures such as deepwater pipelines and leg bracing systems used in jackup rigs.
Traditionally, infrastructure of this calibre has relied heavily on imported seamless pipes, particularly from European manufacturers. AM/NS India’s latest achievement now positions the company among a very limited group globally capable of producing this level of specialised welded pipe technology domestically.
Industry experts note that the significance of this development extends beyond engineering alone. High-strength welded pipes like EQ70 offer major structural advantages by enabling thinner and lighter configurations without compromising durability or safety. This directly contributes to improved operational efficiency in offshore projects where weight optimisation plays a critical role.
The company’s Hazira Pipe Mill reportedly spent nearly 12 months developing, testing, and refining the manufacturing process before reaching the certification stage. The journey involved extensive process optimisation, multiple production trials, advanced welding calibration, and rigorous testing procedures to satisfy ABS compliance standards.
What also stands out is the strategic timing of the breakthrough.
As offshore energy projects continue expanding globally, demand for stronger, lighter, and corrosion-resistant steel infrastructure is rising steadily. Marine engineering companies are increasingly seeking advanced materials capable of withstanding aggressive offshore environments while simultaneously reducing installation and operational costs.
EQ70 pipes directly address those evolving requirements.
The enhanced weldability of the material improves fabrication efficiency, while its corrosion resistance and mechanical strength provide long-term reliability in high-pressure marine conditions. This combination makes the product especially relevant for modern offshore infrastructure projects where both performance and lifecycle economics matter equally.
For AM/NS India, the development reinforces the company’s larger ambition of becoming a globally competitive producer of sophisticated steel solutions rather than remaining limited to conventional commodity manufacturing.
The company has already indicated plans to supply these EQ70 welded pipes to offshore markets internationally, potentially creating stronger supply flexibility for marine engineering and energy infrastructure projects across different regions.
At the same time, the achievement aligns closely with India’s broader industrial ambitions under the “Make in India” initiative. By developing advanced pipe manufacturing capabilities domestically, India can gradually reduce dependence on imported high-specification offshore steel products — an area historically dominated by overseas suppliers.
Observers within the steel and infrastructure ecosystem believe this could encourage greater confidence in India’s ability to participate in technically demanding global engineering projects.
Beyond the immediate offshore opportunity, AM/NS India is also preparing for future industrial transitions.
The company revealed that its Hazira Pipe Mill is now developing hydrogen transportation pipe grades using SAW technology, an initiative aligned with emerging clean energy infrastructure requirements. As hydrogen economies begin gaining momentum worldwide, specialised transportation pipelines are expected to become an important segment within the global steel industry.
This forward-looking approach reflects how major steel producers are increasingly repositioning themselves not merely as raw material suppliers, but as long-term infrastructure and energy transition partners.
AM/NS India’s latest accomplishment also highlights the growing sophistication of India’s downstream steel manufacturing capabilities. While crude steel production volumes often dominate industry discussions, breakthroughs in specialised processing and value-added engineering are becoming equally important indicators of industrial maturity.
Backed by two global steel giants — ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel — the company has steadily expanded its footprint within India’s flat carbon steel market. Today, AM/NS India operates with a crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum alongside advanced downstream facilities and a pellet production capacity of 20 million tonnes.
Its product portfolio includes a diversified range of flat steel solutions catering to infrastructure, automotive, energy, construction, and industrial sectors.
However, the EQ70 welded pipe achievement adds a different dimension to the company’s industrial narrative. It signals a move toward highly specialised, innovation-driven manufacturing where engineering precision and process excellence become central differentiators.
At a time when global industries are increasingly evaluating supply resilience, localisation, and technological capability, developments like these place Indian manufacturing in a stronger international conversation.
For Hazira, already one of India’s prominent industrial hubs, the breakthrough further strengthens its reputation as a centre for advanced steel innovation and next-generation manufacturing.
More importantly, it demonstrates that Indian engineering capabilities are steadily moving beyond scale and into the domain of globally benchmarked technical excellence.
With the successful ABS certification now completed, AM/NS India’s EQ70 welded pipes could become a defining example of how India’s steel sector is evolving, from volume-driven manufacturing toward specialised, future-ready industrial leadership.