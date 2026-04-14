360 ONE Asset on Tuesday said it has secured commitments of ₹2,000 crore for its Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) strategy.
The strategy, which focuses on investing in listed and late-stage companies through structured capital, has seen strong investor interest, reflecting confidence in its approach to unlocking value via active engagement and disciplined exits, the company said in a statement.
The PIPE strategy aims to provide investors access to select high-potential opportunities by combining the flexibility of private capital with the liquidity advantages of public markets.
"Our PIPE strategy sits at the intersection of private market discipline and public market opportunity. We see a growing need for patient, engaged capital that can support high-potential listed companies through their next phase of growth, governance strengthening or balance-sheet optimisation," said Anup Maheshwari, Co-Founder and CIO, 360 ONE Asset.
Charanjit Singh, Fund Manager, 360 ONE Asset, said the strategy will follow a fundamental and engagement-driven approach, focusing on businesses where capital infusion, along with institutional partnership, can unlock value over time.
"By maintaining an un-indexed portfolio and investing across block deals and anchor placements, we aim to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns while preserving liquidity optionality for investors," Singh added.
The company said the PIPE route enables firms to raise capital in a faster and more flexible manner compared to traditional initial public offerings (IPOs) or follow-on offerings, while also benefiting from strategic partnerships that bring governance expertise and long-term capital.
For investors, such investments may offer lower information asymmetry, medium- to long-term upside potential, and flexible exit options.
360 ONE Asset is among India's leading asset management firms, managing overall listed market and alternative assets worth around $11 billion.