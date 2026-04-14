  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. 360 one asset secures 2000 cr in commitments for pipe strategy

360 ONE Asset Secures ₹2,000 Cr In Commitments For PIPE Strategy

The PIPE strategy aims to provide investors access to select high-potential opportunities by combining the flexibility of private capital with the liquidity advantages of public markets

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
LinkedIn
360 ONE Asset Secures ₹2,000 Cr In Commitments For PIPE Strategy Photo: LinkedIn
info_icon

360 ONE Asset on Tuesday said it has secured commitments of ₹2,000 crore for its Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) strategy.

The strategy, which focuses on investing in listed and late-stage companies through structured capital, has seen strong investor interest, reflecting confidence in its approach to unlocking value via active engagement and disciplined exits, the company said in a statement.

The PIPE strategy aims to provide investors access to select high-potential opportunities by combining the flexibility of private capital with the liquidity advantages of public markets.

Merchants Of Malice

1 April 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"Our PIPE strategy sits at the intersection of private market discipline and public market opportunity. We see a growing need for patient, engaged capital that can support high-potential listed companies through their next phase of growth, governance strengthening or balance-sheet optimisation," said Anup Maheshwari, Co-Founder and CIO, 360 ONE Asset.

Charanjit Singh, Fund Manager, 360 ONE Asset, said the strategy will follow a fundamental and engagement-driven approach, focusing on businesses where capital infusion, along with institutional partnership, can unlock value over time.

"By maintaining an un-indexed portfolio and investing across block deals and anchor placements, we aim to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns while preserving liquidity optionality for investors," Singh added.

The company said the PIPE route enables firms to raise capital in a faster and more flexible manner compared to traditional initial public offerings (IPOs) or follow-on offerings, while also benefiting from strategic partnerships that bring governance expertise and long-term capital.

For investors, such investments may offer lower information asymmetry, medium- to long-term upside potential, and flexible exit options.

360 ONE Asset is among India's leading asset management firms, managing overall listed market and alternative assets worth around $11 billion.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×