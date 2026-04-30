AMNS India Inaugurates Production Line At Hazira

AMNS India on Thursday announced inauguration of a production line at Hazira, Gujarat for the manufacturing of advanced high strength steel (AHSS) to meet the growing needs of the automotive industry.
The new line will produce high quality, cold-rolled base steel, which will be used to manufacture patented steel solutions from parent companies ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the company said.
The 2 million tonne capacity advanced Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill (PLTCM) has been set up as part of ₹60,000 crore expansion project at its flagship plant in Hazira, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) said in a statement.
The new line marks a major step towards making India fully self reliant in the production of AHSS to meet the growing needs of the automotive industry.
The line was inaugurated by Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India.
The dedicated automotive line will significantly strengthen the company's downstream capabilities, aligning them with global benchmarks.
Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer of AMNS India, said: "The inauguration of the Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill (PLTCM) will support import substitution, enhance supply chain resilience, and enable the automotive industry's transition towards safer, lighter, and more sustainable mobility solutions."