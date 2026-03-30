STMAI Flags Sharp Rise in Chinese Seamless Pipe Imports

The Seamless Tube Manufacturers Association of India (STMAI) on Monday raised concerns over a sharp increase in seamless pipe imports from China in the past three to four years, and urged the government to enforce stricter anti-dumping measures to protect the domestic industry.
The seamless pipe industry plays a crucial role in the country's infrastructure development. However, some importers are clandestinely bringing in low-quality products from China and supplying them in the Indian market.
In a statement, STMAI President Shiv Kumar Singhal said imports of seamless pipes from China have increased sharply over the past three to four years.
While the government has introduced safeguard measures to protect domestic manufacturers, Singhal stressed the need for stricter enforcement.
He further alleged that some importers are resorting to practices such as over-invoicing to evade taxes and duties.
He said that higher values are declared during customs clearance, while the products are later sold at significantly lower prices in the domestic market, undermining fair trade practices.
He cautioned that if the trend continues unchecked, it could not only harm domestic manufacturers but also compromise the safety of critical infrastructure projects.
India's seamless pipe industry has an installed production capacity of around 1.95 million metric tonnes, while domestic demand stands at approximately 1.32 million metric tonnes.