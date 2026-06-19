Reliance Vows Creating 2 Lakh Jobs Through Its Green Venture

Reliance Industries has pledged to create around two lakh jobs through its clean energy ventures
The move will be anchored by the Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar and a vast renewable hub in Gujarat’s Kutch region
The projects will generate over 40 billion units of green power annually, cut fuel imports, and support a diverse workforce
Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has committed to creating around two lakh jobs through its clean energy initiatives, with the employment opportunities expected to emerge from its Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar and the large-scale renewable energy project being developed in Gujarat’s Kutch region.
The company’s green energy investments would support a broad workforce comprising engineers, technicians, construction workers, operators, entrepreneurs and farmers, said Executive Director Anant Ambani at Reliance Industries’ 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday.
Ambani said the transition towards clean energy would help generate employment, reduce dependence on imported fuel, strengthen exports and lower energy costs.
Reliance is developing a renewable energy hub across 5.5 lakh acres in the arid Kutch region of Gujarat. Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate more than 40 billion units of green electricity annually, equivalent to nearly 3% of India’s yearly electricity consumption.
The project will combine large-scale solar generation with battery energy storage systems to provide round-the-clock power. Reliance is reportedly targeting peak deployment of 55 MW of solar modules and 150 MWh of battery storage containers per day.
Solar and Battery Manufacturing Capacity Expanding
Ambani announced that Reliance’s solar photovoltaic (PV) cell and module manufacturing lines have become operational.
The company has already produced nearly 1 GW of heterojunction technology (HJT) modules and has secured an Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) certification, making it the first Indian company to receive the approval for this advanced cell technology.
He added that Reliance is building an integrated manufacturing chain spanning polysilicon, wafers, cells, modules and glass, with a targeted annual capacity of 20 GW. The company’s battery giga-factory is also scheduled for commissioning this year.
"The world built its old energy on Middle Eastern oil. The world will now build its new energy on Indian sunshine," Ambani said.
Green Hydrogen Ambitions and Exports
Reliance has also signed a $3 billion green ammonia agreement with Samsung C&T, which Ambani described as one of the world’s largest green ammonia offtake contracts.
He added that the company is engaged in advanced discussions for additional export arrangements in Japan, South Korea and Europe.
The conglomerate continues to target three million metric tonnes of green hydrogen-equivalent chemicals production capacity over the next decade.