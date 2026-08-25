Rocket Reels Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Success Party And Kranti Shanbhag’s Birthday

Speaking about the milestone, Kranti Shanbhag, Founder of Rocket Reels, said _”The journey of Rocket Reels has been incredibly special because it has been built on a simple belief, that powerful stories can be told differently. Completing a year is not just a milestone for us, but a reflection of the faith audiences, creators, partners and the entire team have placed in our vision. The investment from Panorama Studios and the acquisition of 20 original series by Amazon MX Fatafat are major validation of the space we are creating. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey, and celebrating this milestone on my birthday makes it even more memorable”