Families Of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each In Assistance: Sanjay Parashar

New Delhi [India], September 26: A serious discussion on the safety, welfare, employment and contribution of Indian seafarers to the maritime sector was held at the ‘Seafarers Honour and Dignity Seminar’ organised by VR Maritime at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Former National Shipping Board member Captain Sanjay Parashar said that maritime security has emerged as a major challenge before the world today and that seafarers working on ships should not become targets during situations of war and conflict.