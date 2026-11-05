Inside ‘Lift Off Nation’: The Big Bet on India’s Start-up Future

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Rajan Anandan: We began the project in January 2023, expecting it to take about six months. It eventually took three-and-a-half years and involved more than 180 interviews with founders, investors, academics and others. The pace of change during that period was striking.

Artificial intelligence was not part of our original outline. Our software chapter was initially much more focused on SaaS. As AI developed, we added a separate chapter and brought in examples to reflect the transformation taking place. Deep technology was also at an earlier stage when we began. Initiatives such as the RDI fund had not yet taken shape; during the research, India began doing several of the things we had argued it needed to do.

Some of the company examples also had to be viewed in the light of changing circumstances. We found real-money gaming interesting, but the regulatory environment changed substantially. We did not have a full chapter on the sector, though we had included examples of companies operating in it. The geopolitical environment changed too, making technological sovereignty more important. The book argued that smaller AI models would become important, and it has been striking to see how quickly that conversation has moved. A book written over several years can capture only a point in a rapidly changing ecosystem.

Saurabh Srivastava: When researching, you have to be prepared to discover that some of the things you had believed were not right. You have to remain open to what you see, even when it does not support your initial view. Listening to people, the market and other people’s experiences is how you keep learning and stay ahead.