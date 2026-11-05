Review Of ‘The Lift Off Nation’: India's Start-Up Story And The Gaps That Could Hold It Back

The book traces India's emergence as a start-up powerhouse, highlighting the founders, capital and policies driving its growth
Offers a case-study-led account of India's entrepreneurial journey while examining gaps in research, regulation and governance
An optimistic rallying cry for India's innovation ambitions, though the challenge of translating promise into global technological leadership remains
In the late 1970s, archaeologists excavating an ancient site in Egypt unearthed a second-century shipping document that recorded a remarkable trade deal between a financier in Alexandria and a merchant from Muziris, a thriving port on India's Malabar Coast. The cargo, comprising ivory, textiles and other goods, was worth 131 talents, enough to make an Indian merchant one of the wealthiest men of the time.
This is an unusual starting point for a book on India's start-up ecosystem, but Rajan Anandan and Saurabh Srivastava use the discovery, known as the Muziris Papyrus, to establish a larger argument: India was once a global centre of trade, innovation and entrepreneurship. The question is whether it can reclaim that position.
The Lift Off Nation is an attempt to answer that question. Rather than simply celebrating India's growing unicorn count, the authors build their case around five forces that they believe have brought the ecosystem to an inflection point: a new generation of world-class founders, a proliferation of start-ups across sectors, companies building for global markets, expanding pools of private capital and a government increasingly willing to support entrepreneurship.
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The book's strongest argument is its account of how India's founder base has evolved. In the first chapter, the authors trace how companies such as Flipkart, InMobi, Zoho and Freshworks have become breeding grounds for entrepreneurs. Employees who have learnt to build products, understand customers, manage teams and scale businesses are increasingly leaving established companies to start their own ventures. This is a significant shift from the early days of Indian entrepreneurship, when building a technology company at scale was still relatively unfamiliar territory.
The argument is carried forward through a collection of founder stories across consumer brands, financial services, climate technology and artificial intelligence.
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From Mamaearth and UPI to emerging climate-tech businesses and India's artificial intelligence ventures, the authors illustrate how entrepreneurship is spreading beyond conventional software and internet businesses. The subsequent chapter on building for the world broadens this picture further, examining companies in manufacturing, consumer products and technology that are increasingly competing in global markets.
The book's case-study approach is its biggest strength. Each chapter opens with the journey of a founder or company before moving into the larger industry trends. This makes an otherwise data-heavy examination of the start-up ecosystem accessible to a wider readership. The authors have also drawn on more than 180 conversations with founders, investors, academics and policymakers, reflected in the breadth of examples they bring to the narrative.
However, the book is not merely an account of how far India has come. Its second half is devoted to what could prevent the country from going further. The chapter on research and development is particularly important. The authors argue that India's ambitions to become a technology leader cannot rest on start-up formation and venture capital alone. The country needs greater investment in basic and applied research, stronger links between universities and industry, and better mechanisms to take innovations from laboratories to commercial markets.
Examples such as the brain-mapping research at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, the artificial heart project at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Wockhardt's drug-development efforts demonstrate what Indian research teams can achieve. They also underline how much sustained funding and institutional support matter.
The final chapter of the book takes a more critical look at the regulatory environment, recounting the damage caused by angel tax, policy uncertainty around early-stage investments and governance failures within some venture-backed companies. The authors are equally critical of founders who treat governance as a compliance exercise rather than a foundation for building enduring businesses.
There is, nevertheless, a degree of optimism that occasionally gets ahead of the evidence. The book is weighted towards successful companies and promising young ventures, making it more effective as a showcase of possibilities than as a forensic examination of why similar businesses fail.
Its wide canvas also means that some sectoral developments receive more attention than the underlying economics of building and sustaining these businesses. The abundance of company examples and statistics can, at times, make the narrative read like an ecosystem report.
That is partly by design. In a conversation with me, the authors described their book as a rallying cry, inspired by the NASSCOM-McKinsey report that helped India's IT industry rally around a shared ambition. They want a similar sense of collective purpose to propel the start-up ecosystem towards 2047.
The ambition is compelling, but the book's most enduring message is that a successful start-up ecosystem is not built on entrepreneurial enthusiasm alone. It requires research institutions, patient capital, predictable regulation, quality talent and a market willing to back home-grown innovation. India may have assembled many of these building blocks, but turning them into globally competitive technological capabilities will require sustained effort.
The Lift Off Nation is ultimately less a declaration that India has arrived than an argument for why it is finally in a position to take off. Its optimism is infectious. Whether the country can match that ambition with execution is a question that remains open.