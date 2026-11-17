Through RAH-VEER, we want every citizen to know that helping an accident victim is safe and will be rewarded. Through PM-RAHAT, victims get timely, cashless treatment. And valid third-party insurance protects both the victim and the driver. Together, these can save many lives in the golden hour. We urge every Punekar to insure their vehicle, follow traffic rules, and never hesitate to help someone in need on the road.”