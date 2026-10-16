After The Festive Feasting: Could Avocado Be Your Everyday Meal Upgrade?

New Delhi [India], October 15: As the festive season brings indulgent meals, sweets and celebratory spreads to the table, many Indians are looking for simple ways to bring balance back to their everyday meals. Rather than making drastic changes, adding nutrient-rich ingredients to familiar dishes can be an easy way to upgrade everyday eating. One such ingredient is avocado, which can fit naturally into breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even light dinners.