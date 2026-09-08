World Avocado Organisation Highlights Avocado’s Role In Post-Monsoon Wellness As India Enters The Festive Season

New Delhi [India], September 8: As September marks the transition from the monsoon season towards the festive period across India, changing weather, busy schedules and an increase in social occasions can make maintaining everyday wellness more challenging. With families preparing for celebrations and routines becoming increasingly hectic, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is highlighting how nutrient-rich foods such as avocados can support everyday nutrition while adding flavour and versatility to Indian meals.

As consumers look for convenient ways to make healthier choices without compromising on taste, avocados offer a combination of water, dietary fibre, healthy fats and essential nutrients. Comprising approximately 73% water, avocados can help complement daily hydration, while their nutritional profile makes them a versatile addition to meals throughout the day.

Essential Electrolyte Balance: A half-avocado serving (68g) yields 345 mg of potassium and 19.5 mg of magnesium. Weight-for-weight, avocados contain nearly double the potassium of a banana and three times the magnesium of a tomato, helping prevent muscle fatigue and sluggishness during late-summer heat and festive preparations.

Sustained Energy & Satiety: With 7g of dietary fiber per half fruit alongside healthy fats, avocados slow gastric emptying to prevent sudden energy dips and keep you full longer throughout active days.

Nourishing Skin Health: September weather transitions can stress the skin; avocados deliver natural antioxidants, including vitamin E and carotenoids like lutein, to support skin elasticity and health from within.

Aligned with its 2026 campaign thought, “Make Wellness Joyful,” WAO is encouraging Indian consumers to view wellness not as a compromise, but as an opportunity to discover food that is both nourishing and enjoyable.

As India moves into one of its most vibrant times of the year, WAO’s message is simple: wellness can be delicious, accessible, and joyful. With their versatility and nutrient-rich profile, avocados can be an easy way for consumers to add variety and nourishment to everyday Indian meals while enjoying food they love.

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