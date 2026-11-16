Khazanchi Jewellers Reports Strong H1 FY27: Revenue Up 25%, PAT Up 47%

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16: Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (“Khazanchi” or “the Company”), a Chennai-based jewellery company operating across wholesale (B2B) and retail (B2C) channels, has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The Company delivered healthy revenue growth in the period, with profit rising at a faster pace.

Financial performance (₹ Cr)

Q2 FY27

Revenue rose 10.39% year on year to ₹605.58 Cr , from ₹548.60 Cr.

EBITDA grew 24.08% year on year to ₹40.48 Cr , from ₹32.63 Cr, with EBITDA margin expanding by 74 bps to 6.68% , from 5.95%.

PAT increased 23.55% year on year to ₹29.09 Cr, from ₹23.55 Cr, with PAT margin improving by 51 bps to 4.80%, from 4.29%.

H1 FY27

Revenue rose 25.09% year on year to ₹1,191.29 Cr , from ₹952.34 Cr.

EBITDA grew 49.62% year on year to ₹80.46 Cr , from ₹53.78 Cr, with EBITDA margin expanding by 111 bps to 6.75% , from 5.65%.

PAT increased 47.08% year on year to ₹56.91 Cr, from ₹38.70 Cr, with PAT margin improving by 71 bps to 4.78%, from 4.06%.

Management commentary

Commenting on the results, Mr. Rajesh Mehta, Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Khazanchi Jewellers Limited, said: “The first half of FY27 was a strong period for Khazanchi. Profit grew almost twice as fast as revenue, helped by a rising contribution from our retail business, which earns a higher margin per rupee of sales than wholesale, and by continued control over costs. Our wholesale business also grew, as trade partners placed larger orders with us.

The second half is traditionally the busier part of our year. We have built our inventory and refreshed our collections to serve trade partners and retail customers through the festive and wedding season, while keeping borrowings at a modest level. We enter this period well prepared and remain focused on profitable growth and careful management of working capital."

About Khazanchi Jewellers Limited

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Chennai, Khazanchi Jewellers Limited is a jewellery company operating across wholesale (B2B) and retail (B2C) channels. It sells BIS-hallmarked jewellery and bullion, including gold coins and bars, to more than 1,000 trade clients across India and to retail customers through its flagship showroom in Sowcarpet, Chennai.

*Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

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