Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics Programme Celebrates National Success

Congratulating the athletes, Shri Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said, “We are immensely proud of our young gymnasts for their outstanding performance at the CBSE National Gymnastics Championship 2026. Their achievements reflect the hard work, discipline and determination they bring to the sport every day. We are especially delighted to see athletes from our Grassroots Centre in Rourkela make a strong impression in their first-ever appearance at a national level championship, while our High Performance Centre athletes continued to demonstrate excellence through their medal-winning performances. At AM/NS India, we are committed to nurturing sporting talent by creating a strong ecosystem that supports our trainee gymnasts at every stage of their journey, from grassroots development to high-performance excellence.”