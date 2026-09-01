Pawan Kumar Chandana On Skyroot Aerospace’s Journey, Funding Challenges And Space Reforms

A

Leaving ISRO [Indian Space Research Organisation] was certainly not an obvious decision. Naga Bharath Daka [co-founder] and I had the privilege of working on launch vehicles there, and we understood first-hand both the complexity of the technology and the depth of capability India had built over decades.

What convinced us was a simple business thesis: access to space was going to become a much larger global market, driven by the rapid growth of small satellites, but launch capacity would remain constrained.

We believed there would be demand for launch vehicles that could offer customers greater flexibility, responsiveness and dedicated access to orbit.

India also had a structural advantage. We had decades of space heritage, an exceptional engineering talent pool and the ability to build highly sophisticated technology cost-effectively. What was missing was a private launch industry.

So, in 2018, when we started Skyroot Aerospace, the market in India was almost non-existent, but the opportunity we were building for was global.

We knew the policy environment would have to evolve, and that happened faster and more decisively than we could have anticipated.