Pune, Maharashtra, India:

Team Karigar from National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh and Team, Powerpuff Girls from Thapar University of Engineering, Punjab won the India competition

This year, 2,443 teams comprising more than 15,000 students across India designed solutions in Robotics, Local Community Problems, Healthcare Innovation and Mobility

The top two teams received a trophy, a cash prize of INR 50,000 each, and a ticket to the Global Finale, set to take place in February 2027

Dassault Systemes today announced the India winners of AAKRUTI Innovation Competition 2026, an international product design competition that challenges engineering, design and technology students to develop innovative solutions for pressing global issues. Two winners of the AAKRUTI 2026 India Finale are Team Karigar from National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh and Team Powerpuff Girls from Thapar University of Engineering, Punjab. The ceremony was graced by Dr Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Anurag University, Hyderabad as the Guest of Honour.

The winning teams were recognized for their healthcare solutions: Karigar (National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh) developed a device to help seniors who struggle with ear drops due to weak grip, shaky hands, and neck stiffness by allowing them to measure prescribed drops into a pod right in front of their eyes, rest the spout at the ear, and gently tilt sideways so gravity pulls the drops in naturally without blind squeezing or messy spills.

The Powerpuff Girls (Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala) created a self-administered cervical health screening kit for early detection of cervical cancer indicators and HPV infection, enabling users to safely collect cervical cell samples at home while reducing user error and making screening more accessible, affordable, and reliable for underserved populations.

Besides, the top winners two Encouragement Awards were given to Team Enigma Elite from Odisha University and Team Sanjivani's Hero Journey from Sanjivani College of Engineering & Technology. Team Karigar also won the Best All Girls Team.

In this year’s four-stage design challenge, 15,000 students from 2,443 teams across India collaborated virtually on Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop solutions for a sustainable future. The competition offered exposure to Dassault Systemes applications including SOLIDWORKS. The award ceremony featured jury members including Lalit Kumar Das, Distinguished Honorary Professor, Delhi Technological University, Sudhir Patil, General Manager – Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Suchit Jain, Vice President of Strategy & Business, Dassault Systemes SOLIDWORKS, Ravikiran Pothukuchi Sales Director – BRANDS, Dassault Systemes INDIA and Aditi Singh, Faculty Member of Industrial Design, School of Planning & Architecture, New Delhi.

The competition centered on four themes:

Robotics: Advanced robotic systems and automated solutions that improve operational efficiency, enhance human safety and tackle complex industrial or environmental challenges.

Local Community Problems: Practical, grassroots innovations that offer affordable, accessible and scalable improvements to everyday living.

Healthcare Innovation: Affordable, energy-efficient, user-friendly and adaptable products that meet genuine clinical needs, deliver significant benefits to patients and medical professionals, and achieve more with fewer resources.

Mobility: Transportation solutions that balance environmental sustainability, social fairness and economic viability, spanning public transport, electric and hybrid vehicles, car- and ride-sharing, and intelligent transportation systems.

"Virtual twin technologies and sustainability are reshaping industries worldwide. Building a future-ready workforce has never been more important. With AAKRUTI, we are investing in the next generation of designers and engineers, strengthening the workforce of the future with the skills, tools, and mindset to solve the challenges of tomorrow as part of our talent factory vision. By collaborating on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, students gain industry-relevant experience and learn to transform bold ideas into meaningful innovation. We are proud to see these teams represent India on a global stage, reaffirming the country’s growing role in shaping the future of innovation," Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.

Globally, the 16th edition of the competition saw participation from 3,391 teams comprising over 17,000 students. This year’s event expanded its reach to 61 more countries. In addition to the two India winners, twelve international teams will advance to the Global Finale in February 2027 in Nashville, where the winners will be announced during Dassault Systemes’ global event 3DEXPERIENCE WORLD.

For more information

Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: www.3ds.com.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systemes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE agentic platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact.

For more information, visit www.3ds.com.