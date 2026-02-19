Waaree to Invest ₹8,175 Cr in Andhra Lithium-Ion Gigafactory, Advancing Clean Energy Manufacturing

Waaree to build 16 GWh lithium-ion gigafactory in Andhra.
₹8,175 crore project expected to create 3,000 jobs.
Plant supports storage, renewables and manufacturing self-reliance.
Waaree Energies, a renewable energy company, will set up an integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh at an outlay of over ₹8,000 crore.
The project will be set up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district and is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs, report PTI citing the news release published on February 19.
“Waaree Energies will establish India’s largest integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh. The project will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district with an investment of ₹8,175 crore,” said the release.
With a capacity of 16 GWh, the greenfield facility will cover the complete battery value chain, including cell manufacturing, battery packs and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
The project has received in-principle approval from the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh said the project marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s clean-energy journey.
Waaree battery gigafactory represents the next step in backward integration into advanced energy storage, it added.
Large-scale battery manufacturing is essential for supporting renewable energy expansion, electric mobility and grid stability, while also enhancing India’s strategic manufacturing independence.
Purpose of Investment
According to The Economic Times, the investment is a component of the state government's larger plan for backward integration throughout the renewable energy ecosystem, which aims to turn Andhra Pradesh from a center for power generation into a leader in the production of clean energy.
The state institutionalised this strategy as soon as Naidu took office as chief minister in June 2024 with the Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, which provided incentives for large-scale renewable projects in addition to infrastructure for equipment manufacturing and storage. Businesses from all stages of the solar manufacturing value chain were quickly drawn to the state. Solar cells, wafers, and ingots are areas where India has historically relied on imports, especially from China. Companies like Premier Energies, Tata Power, and Websol Energy System have announced significant investments in these areas. The next strategic level of this integration is now represented by the battery gigafactory.
Large-scale energy storage is viewed as the backbone of India’s clean-energy transition, which is necessary for balancing intermittent nature of renewable power, supporting electric vehicle adoption and strengthening grid resilience. Currently, a significant share of lithium-ion cells and BESS equipment is imported, making domestic capacity a geopolitical and economic priority.
