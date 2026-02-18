  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Industry
  4. Saatvik solar industries bags 4410 crore solar module order

Saatvik Solar Industries Bags ₹44.10 Crore Solar Module Order

Saatvik Solar Industries has secured a ₹44.10 crore order for solar modules, strengthening its position in the renewable energy sector

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
PANASONIC
Photo: PANASONIC
info_icon

Saatvik Green Energy on Wednesday said its arm Saatvik Solar Industries has secured a Rs 44.10 crore order to supply solar modules to an independent power producer.

The order is scheduled to be executed by March 2026, a company statement said.

Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy, said that securing the Rs 44.10 crore order reflects strong market trust in the company’s manufacturing excellence and consistent delivery capabilities.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Top Gainer, Cardano Most Trending - null
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Top Gainer, Cardano Most Trending

BY Outlook Money Team

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd said that its material subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries Private Ltd, has received and accepted an order worth Rs 44.10 crore from a renowned Independent Power Producer (IPP)/EPC player for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

On the manufacturing front, Saatvik recently commissioned a 2 GW in-house EPE film manufacturing facility, strengthening vertical integration and advancing its position as a ‘Make in India’ leader.

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd is one of India’s leading solar photovoltaic module manufacturers, with a strong presence across utility-scale, commercial & industrial, EPC, and distributed solar segments.

The company currently operates a 4.8 GW module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing a Greenfield integrated manufacturing facility in Odisha with 4 GW module and 4.8 GW solar cell capacity. 

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×