Carrier to Invest ₹1,000 Cr in Sri City Manufacturing Facility; Create 3,000 Jobs

State Minister Nara Lokesh said, "Carrier's Rs 1,000 crore investment is a powerful validation of Andhra Pradesh's 'Speed of Doing Business' approach. What makes this project even more special is that Carrier took just eight months from their first visit to land handover and project finalisation...This 39-acre manufacturing facility at Sri City will create over 3,000 jobs and firmly position Andhra Pradesh as India’s leading air-conditioning manufacturing hub".