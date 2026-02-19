  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Industry
  4. Waaree energies to set up 8000 cr lithium ion battery gigafactory in andhra

Waaree Energies to Set Up ₹8,000-Cr Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andhra

Waaree Energies plans ₹8,000 crore lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra to boost domestic energy storage manufacturing capacity

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Waaree Energies to Set Up ₹8,000-Cr Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andhra
info_icon

Waaree Energies, a renewable energy company, will set up an integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh at an outlay of over Rs 8,000 crore.

The project will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district and is expected to generate around 3,000 direct jobs, said an official release on Thursday.

“Waaree Energies will establish India’s largest integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh. The project will come up at Rambilli in Anakapalli district with an investment of Rs 8,175 crore,” said the release.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Renewable Energy - null
Greenzo Energy, Lord's Mark Industries Sign MoU to Develop Clean Power Projects

BY PTI

With a capacity of 16 GWh, the greenfield facility will cover the complete battery value chain, including cell manufacturing, battery packs and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The project has received in-principle approval from the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh said the project marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s clean-energy journey.

Waaree battery gigafactory represents the next step in backward integration into advanced energy storage, it added.

Related Content
Related Content

Large-scale battery manufacturing is essential for supporting renewable energy expansion, electric mobility and grid stability, while also enhancing India’s strategic manufacturing independence.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×