Andhra Pradesh Adds 74 'Host Institutes' Under MSME Innovative Scheme – What You Should Know

What Are Host Institutes Under MSME Innovative Scheme?

Institutions such as technical colleges, universities, other professional colleges/institutes, R&D institutes, NGOs involved in incubation activities, MSME-DIs/ technology centres or any institute/organisation of central/state government may apply for registration as an HI and act as a Business Incubator (BI) for nurturing of ideas from the initial stage of conceptualisation to the commercialisation stage through HIs/ BIs. The institutions may apply for registration as HI through the MIS portal of the DC MSME website (innovative.msme.gov.in) . All earlier approved Host Institutes (HIs) will be continued as HI for scheme implementation.