Waaree Enters Transmission Business With ₹1,225 Cr Acquisition of Associated Power

Waaree Energies, currently the largest solar module manufacturer outside China with a capacity of 25 GW, aims to reduce its reliance on modules to below 40% of revenue over the next five years. The company is scaling up its solar cell capacity from 5.4 GW to over 15 GW in the next financial year, followed by 10 GW of ingot and wafer capacity. Its inverter arm, Waaree Power, has commissioned phase I of a 3 GW facility in Gujarat, with the remaining 1 GW expected by FY27.