India, UK Launch Offshore Wind Taskforce — Here’s Why

Advancing Energy Transition

India has a sizable offshore wind potential that could support a diverse renewable mix and increase future energy capacity with estimates of about 36 GW off Gujarat and 35 GW off Tamil Nadu. Large-scale development models and policy support for offshore wind projects are part of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's strategy. When compared to onshore installations, offshore turbines can provide higher and more consistent wind speeds, improving the reliability of generation. Such growth can lessen reliance on land-intensive wind farms and contribute to the larger effort to increase clean power capacity, all of which are in line with India's renewable goals.