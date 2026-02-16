India Adds Record 52,537 MW Power Capacity Amid Grid Upgrade Needs

India adds record 52,537 MW power capacity this fiscal.
Renewables account for over half of total installed capacity.
Grid expansion and storage critical to sustain clean energy growth.
India added 52,537 megawatts (MW) of electricity generation from all sources combined in the ongoing financial year until January 31, the Ministry of Power stated in a news release on February 15.
“This [also] marks the highest ever capacity addition in a single year surpassing the previous record of 34,054 MW achieved during FY 2024-25,” stated the news release.
Of the total generation capacity added in the financial year 2024-25, 39,657 MW consist of that from renewable energy sources. This is inclusive of 34,955 MW centred on solar power and 4,613 MW on wind power.
According to the ministry, India now has a total power generation capacity of 5,20,510.95 MW as of the end of January. Of the same, fossil fuels account for about 48% or 2,48,541.62 MW.
At 263,189.33 MW, generation capacity centred on renewable sources accounts for roughly 50.5% of total capacity, whereas nuclear accounts for roughly 1.6% at 8,780 MW.
Furthering Energy Transition
India’s power mix is increasingly shifting toward clear sources of energy, reinforcing its renewable energy goals. According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India surpassed its Paris Agreement target years ahead of schedule by adding a record 44.5 GW of new renewable energy capacity in 2025 alone, pushing non-fossil fuel installations past 250 GW and making up more than 51% of total capacity.
This spike, which was driven by the expansion of wind and solar power, shows how the nation's transition to a more secure and sustainable energy future is being accelerated by policy support, investments in clean energy infrastructure and strategic deployment.
Grid Stability and Storage Needs
India's capacity increase coincides with significant transmission and energy storage investments aimed at stabilising the country's growing renewable penetration.
The Central Electricity Authority’s National Electricity Plan (2023–32) projected over 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, requiring large-scale battery storage and pumped hydro deployment to manage intermittency. Meanwhile, the government’s Green Energy Corridor programme is expanding interstate transmission to integrate renewable-rich states with demand centres, as underscored by the Ministry of Power.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in its 2025 India Energy Outlook that grid modernisation and storage will be critical to sustaining reliability as renewable shares increase. It further stated that India will need over 230 GWh of battery storage and more than 60,000 kilometers of transmission lines dedicated to renewable integration by 2030.