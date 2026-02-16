Quiet Flows The Ganga

A living presence in Hindu mythology, she was summoned by King Bhagiratha from the heavens to cleanse the ashes of his ancestors. She did, but with waters that threatened to wipe out life on earth. Lord Shiva caught her tumultuous waters in his locks, softening her fall before letting her flow freely. The story endures as a reminder that power, particularly when uncontrolled, must be guided, and respected. Yet, neither her nurturing presence nor devotion have protected her from pollution.