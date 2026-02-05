Govt’s Supreme Priority Is Energy Security of 1.4 Bn Indians, Says Piyush Goyal

Assuring how India’s interests are protected, Goyal expressed, “I wish to reiterate to this House that India’s core sensitivities in food and agriculture have been fully safeguarded. Equally, this partnership will unlock new opportunities for MSMEs, entrepreneurs, skilled workers and industry, enable access to advanced technologies, and support India’s vision to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world,” he said, a day after the USTR was reported saying India had managed to protect its farm products.