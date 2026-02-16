Why Budget’s Capital Market Push Matters for RE financing

Role of Public financing

Much of the funding for power projects flows from domestic savings and investments, channelled via the banking sector and capital markets respectively. For example, Adani Power, the largest private thermal power producer, has a current long-term debt of over ₹350bn ($3.9bn) from domestic banking institutions, and plans to issue Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth ₹110bn ($1.2bn). The green energy arm of the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy, has 65% of its existing long-term debt stemming from domestic banking institutions.