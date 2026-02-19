Why India’s CCUS Push Is About Energy Security, Growth & Trade

CBAM, which places a ‘carbon price’ on manufacturing of emissions-intensive goods such as steel, cement, aluminium and fertilisers, is framed as a tool to prevent carbon leakage. It operates as a non-tariff trade barrier but disproportionately affects developing economies whose industries remain coal-reliant and capital-constrained. While the EU’s position during negotiations was unequivocal, with no country-specific exemptions, or preferential treatment for strategic partners, FTA does note that if preferential treatment is granted to any third country India would also be eligible. Furthermore, while India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme is not immediately recognised, a framework for alignment with EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme and recognition has been established.