Shield Private Sector from Non-Tariff Barriers: AMPIN CEO

A

The delivered cost of power to the end customer has increased. Still, it is manageable. Ideally, the government should have deferred this by a year because we already lost two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, and on top of that, there are many issues. Transmission capacity has not come up on time. Although there is a mechanism that allows waivers to continue if the delay is due to transmission not being ready on time or force majeure, it has not solved the issue completely. A committee has been set up to handle such projects, but still, deferrals have not been granted.

As a result, everything being done is increasing the cost of electricity. Waivers are not being extended, and sometimes transmission lines are not available when required. For instance, you may build a power plant, but evacuation gets delayed by six months. On top of this, policies like ALCM and ALMM are also pushing up costs.

Now, GST reduction will help ease this burden by offsetting some cost increases, thereby supporting wider adoption of renewable energy, green hydrogen and energy storage.

The government wants us to go green, and we are doing that, yet there were taxes along with expectations of no rise in tariffs. But next year, tariffs in both the C&I and utility segments will go up. The times have changed: tariffs were dropping earlier, but now they have started rising, and they will continue to rise. Even then, projects will remain viable. The savings may be lower, but savings will still be there.