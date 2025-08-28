Wind to Command Bigger Role in Power Market as Renewables Share Surge: Suzlon’s Girish Tanti

A

The target is in the ratio of 1 is to 3. As long as we maintain that ratio, we are on track. These numbers have been derived through a scientific approach, considering resource allocation, adequacy, cost of energy and execution feasibility. The right mix of non-fossil sources will ensure the lowest possible cost of energy for the end consumer.

Solar naturally has a higher share due to its advantages, but wind also brings unique strengths, which is why its share must grow faster. Going forward, wind will play an increasingly important role in our grid system, and there are several clear reasons for that.

India’s power demand has two daily peaks: one in the morning before people leave for work and a larger one in the evening when households switch on lights, fans and appliances. Unfortunately, solar cannot meet these peaks, as they occur before sunrise and after sunset. Wind, however, closely matches this demand pattern, generating more power when demand is high and less when demand is low.

Seasonal demand peaks during the monsoon, summer or winter broadly align with wind generation patterns. This high correlation between wind patterns and demand makes wind energy valuable for India’s power system.

So, a large portion of wind energy generated is consumed immediately, without the need for storage. In contrast, solar power faces a different challenge. We have already reached a stage of zero pricing in some regions during the afternoon. Solar generation is so high that demand cannot absorb it. This means that despite producing electricity at around ₹2.5 per unit, there are times when no buyers exist, even at zero cost. It has happened in many countries. India is going through that phase right now.

This is why battery storage tenders are becoming more common which adds a significant cost. When we compare the cost of pure solar, solar plus storage, pure wind and wind plus storage, wind emerges as the least-cost option for meeting 24x7 demand. By 2047, as part of Viksit Bharat, the share of wind in the new energy system design will significantly increase.

It is also important to note that the cost of carbon is not yet factored into today’s energy pricing. Once carbon costs are integrated, the gap between fossil fuels and renewables will widen further. Pollution from conventional fuels will inevitably carry a cost—someone must pay to clean it up. At present, that cost is invisible in energy pricing, but as markets mature, it will become a reality, making renewables even more competitive.