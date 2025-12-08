Ghaziabad Emerges as Top Polluted City in November, Year-Round Sources Drive Pollution

"Despite a significant reduction in stubble-burning influence, 20 out of 29 NCR cities recorded higher pollution levels than the previous year and many still did not register a single day within NAAQS limits. This clearly indicates that the dominant drivers are year-round sources such as transport, industry, power plants and other combustion sources. Without sector-specific emission cuts, cities will continue to breach standards," Manoj Kumar, Analyst at CREA stated in the news release.