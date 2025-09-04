GST Council Cuts Tax on Renewable Energy Equipment to 5%, Raises GST on Coal to 18% to Power Clean Energy Push

Expressing his views on the GST rate on the revised rates on renewable energy components, Dhaval Popat, Energy Analyst, Choice Institutional Equities, on the impact of GST rationalisation for the Energy sector, said, “Firms involved in these renewable domains stand to benefit meaningfully from the GST cut – through improved cost dynamics, stronger project viability, and enhanced competitiveness. However, we note that Indian PV firms are exposed to US tariffs of 50% on solar imports.”