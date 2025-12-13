Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates, Triggers GRAP-3 Across NCR

Delhi experience another smog blanketed morning on December 13 as the air quality remained at 397 at 9 am, falling in the ‘very poor’ category, and triggering the authorities to implement Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR).
These steps will be in addition to the curbs already implemented under Stages I and II. Reports say that enforcement agencies and pollution control boards have been directed to intensify prevention action to check further deterioration.
The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) at 4 pm on December 12 was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category, standing at 349, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
While the overall AQI in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor' category, it breached the ‘severe’ mark in major areas of the national capital with readings over 400 at 8 am on December 13 due to slow wind speeds, a stable atmosphere and unfavourable meteorological conditions, causing poor dispersion of pollutants, reported Hindustan Times and Times of India.
“The CAQM GRAP Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP - ‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR,” an official statement said.
Amid the low visibility, Delhi Airport sent out a notice alerting travellers to the low-visibility protocols being implemented at the airport. A separate advisory regarding flight disruptions was also released by SpiceJet Airlines.
According to CPCB data, Wazirpur recorded an AQI at 445, Jahangirpuri at 442, Vivek Vihar at 442 and Rohini at 436.
Pollution levels in the city are likely to drop further and remain in the ‘very poor to severe’ range for the next few days, news agency PTI reported.
Expert Panel to Draft Measures
According to Economic Times, 30 stations reported "very poor" levels, and Delhi's AQI was 332 earlier on the morning of December 12, placing it in the "very poor" category.
In the meantime, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) announced that a panel of academicians with expertise will be assembled to devise pollution control measures.
The panel will be led by Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor, IIT Madras and include health experts and academicians. CAQM, in its statement, said that the panel is being developed, viewing the “urgent necessity to develop strategies for abatement of air pollution caused by vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR.”
The panel will submit its recommendations for the city within two months after consulting stakeholders.