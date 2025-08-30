India’s Strategy for Surviving and Thriving Beyond the US Trade War

The escalating commercial discord between the US and India has reached unprecedented levels, marked by President Trump’s imposition of severe protectionist measures that have culminated in tariffs as high as 50% on Indian exports. These punitive levies, ostensibly justified through national security provisions, present India with a defining moment to recalibrate its position as an autonomous strategic partner in the global economic arena. Rather than succumbing to Washington's coercive demands or engaging in destructive retaliatory measures, India must articulate a sophisticated, multifaceted response that consolidates its economic sovereignty while safeguarding essential diplomatic relationships.