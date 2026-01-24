INOXGFL Signs MoUs with 3 States to Invest ₹17,000 Cr in Renewable Energy

Commenting on a query by PTI, Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, said, "India is emerging as a global leader in the renewable energy spectrum, and we will continue to contribute to lead this journey. These investments reflect our strong conviction in India’s long-term growth story, our commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing, and our belief that scale, sustainability, and self-reliance must progress together as India builds a resilient and future-ready energy ecosystem."