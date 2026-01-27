India–EU FTA Commits €500 Mn to Bolster India’s Green Transition Amid Global Volatility

Market Access & Strategic Insulation

The free trade agreement is expected to unlock €4bn in annual savings and position India to absorb service gains of up to $35bn. In addition to the immediate commercial benefits, the deal serves two critical strategic purposes of providing India with "strategic insulation" against a potential renewed wave of US tariffs under second Trump administration, while for the EU, it secures the long-term access to a growing consumer and industrial markets at the centre of the Indo-Pacific.